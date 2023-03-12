Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Meowscarada Full Art Meowscarada gets a Full Art ex in the Secret Rare section of Triplet Beat, the new Pokémon TCG set that has hit shelves in Japan.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section of Triplet Beat.

Meowscarada gets a major focus in Triplet Beat along with the other Paldean Starters, with it receiving every possible card type you'd hope for except a Tera ex which, in this set, goes to Dedenne. Here, Meowscarada gets a Full Art ex illustrated by 5ban Graphics with the same artwork also appearing on a Gold ex. These two and the Special Illustration Rare are sure to be the cards that English-language Pokémon TCG collectors will be hoping to pull when Triplet Beat is adapted into Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.