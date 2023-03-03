Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Mismagius Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan is just a week away from releasing Triplet Beat, which will include a Secret Rare Mismagius Art Rare as a chase.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at another Art Rare from Triplet Beat.

This Mismagius Art Rare is illustrated by aoki. aoki's first art credit was in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and they have been a steady contributor ever since. Their first cards were Heracross, Regice, Frosmoth Character Rare, and Zacian V Character Super Rare from that set. Other cards they are known for include Zeraora VMAX from Crown Zenith and the Mallow & Lana promo card. On this Art Rare, aoki depicts Mismagius in a gorgeous, witchy design that shows just how unique this exciting card type can be. Because of Art Rares, the Scarlet & Violet era is starting off with incredible energy.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.