Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: New Boss's Orders Team Plasma Boss Ghetsis gets a Full Art Boss's Orders card in the new Pokémon TCG subset now available in Japan, Triplet Beat.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

Just like Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, the second set of the Sword & Shield era, featured Team Rocket's Leader Giovanni on a Full Art Boss's Orders card, Triplet Beat which will be adapted into the second set of the Scarlet & Violet era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, will feature Team Plasma mastermind Ghetsis on a Boss's Orders Full Art. The villainous Ghetsis is known for using Cofagarigus, Bouffalant, Seismitoad, Bisharp, Eelektross, and Hydreigon. This card is illustrated by Hideki Ishikawa and is the first Ghetsis appearance on a Full Art since Black & White – Plasma Freeze. There is also a Special Illustration Rare of the card in this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.