Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Quaquaval Secret Rares Pokémon TCG Japan has released Triplet Beat which includes three Secret Rare Quaquaval cards: Full Art, Gold, and Special Illustration Rare.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

The past two days of Triplet Beat previews took is through the Secret Rare cards featuring the ultimate evolutions of the Grass-type Starter Sprigatito and the Fire-type Starter Fuecoco from the region of Paldea: Meowscarada and Skeledirge. Now, Quaquaval, the ultimate evolution of the Water-type Paldean Starter Quaxly, gets the same treatment. We already saw the card in the center, which will be the most sought-after of these three Secret Rare versions of the Quaquaval ex. That is, of course, the Special Illustration Rare. Quaquaval ex also gets the Full Art treatment to the left and the Gold treatment to the right, both featuring artwork by 5ban Graphics. 5ban handles the artwork for the Full Art and Gold ex cards for all three Starter evolutions in this set.

