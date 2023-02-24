Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Clauncher Art Rare Clauncher has never been featured on a card rarity above common until now, when it gets a Secret Rare slot in Pokémon TCG's Violet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Violet ex.

Another unlikely species gets an Art Rare, further showing the fun and dynamic surprises that this card type is bringing to the Pokémon TCG. This time, it's Clauncher, the Water-type Pokémon from the Kalos region. This card is the first time Clauncher has been featured on something other than a Common. Artist Shinya Komatsu illustrates this Art Rare, which depicts Clauncher snipping veg on the bottom of the ocean while Skrelp, a Poison/Water-type from Kalos, watches. Komatsu is new to the hobby as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars but has already contributed memorable cards, including the Machamp V Alternate Art which was the chase card of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. This is Komatsu's first card of the Scarlet & Violet era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.