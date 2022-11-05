Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Manaphy Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Mythical Pokémon appearing on one of the set's Art Rares.

This beautiful Manaphy Art Rare shows the Pokémon relaxing in a pool of water, as its motions sends a circular series of waves outward from its body. Like the Mew Art Rare, this card showcases many other Pokémon both underwater and over, painting a gorgeous scene with stunning depth of field from artist Taira Akitsu. Akitsu may be best known for drawing Full Art Trainer cards, with notable examples being Korinna's Focus from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, Zinnia's Resolve from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and Adventurer's Discovery from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Most notable, though, is likely the Garchomp V Character Super Rare featuring Cynthia from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.