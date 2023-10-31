Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crustle, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Crustle Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar features a Crustle Illustration Rare by newcomer artist OKUBO who get their first Secret Rare.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan prepares to unveil the October 2023 Ancient Roar and Future Flash sets.

The new sets introduce Future and Ancient mechanics, referring to special species Paradox Pokémon.

Crustle, illustrated by up-and-coming artist OKUBO, gets a unique depiction as part of Ancient Roar's Illustration Rares.

Japan's latest sets hint at what to expect from English-language set, Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift, in November 2023.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Crustle, the evolution of Dwebble, shields its rock from inclement weather in this Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar. Artist OKUBO depicts four Crustle keeping safe from the rain in this textured, layered image showing a hollowed-out cave in the side of a maintain.

OKUBO is brand new to the hobby as of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, where they contributed a Tympole card. Since then, the following three Japanese sets have all seen one OKUBO card with Minior in Raging Surf, Blipbug in Future Flash, and Crustle Illustration Rare in Ancient Roar, all three of which appear in the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

