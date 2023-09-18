Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Future Flash, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sandy Shocks

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Sandy Shocks Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar will feature the debut of Sandy Shocks ex, a Paradox Pokémon that is an Ancient relative of Magneton.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a new Paradox Pokémon that will feature in Ancient Roar.

Sandy Shocks, which gets a Pokémon ex illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki in this set, is an ancient relative of Magneton. The artwork doesn't show off the full elements that make this Paradox species unique from Magneton, but I'm sure we will get to see those leg-like magnets and strange bursts of dark spikes at the end of its limbs. Let's get to know the unique nature of this species through its Dex entries ahead of its TCG debut:

No records exist of this Pokémon being caught. Data is lacking, but the Pokémon's traits match up with a creature shown in an expedition journal. It slightly resembles a Magneton that lived for 10,000 years and was featured in an article in a paranormal magazine.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!