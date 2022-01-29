Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Sparkling Hawlucha

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set due in June 2022. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth. Yesterday, I covered the first Sparkling card we've seen, which features Greninja. Now, let's take a look at the only other Sparkling card that has been revealed at this point: Sparkling Hawlucha.

Now, don't get me wrong. I love Greninja. When it comes to these two cards, I do like Greninja a bit better… but. But, but, but… Hawlucha here is a good sign. The debut of Sparkling Greninja in this set makes me think about how many Pokémon we've never seen as Shinies in the TCG. Considering Shiny Greninja GX is one of the top pulls in Hidden Fates, I was indeed surprised to see another Greninja feature when there are so, so many Shinies that have never been given the Pokémon TCG treatment. Hawlucha is a first here, and that is definitely a source of hope. Some Pokémon who didn't appear in Shining Legends, Hidden Fates, or Shining Fates (I'll limit it to those sets, as those are the big modern ones) who I'd love to see as Sparkling cards include:

Delcatty

Giratina

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Rapidash (Kanto)

Gigalith

Swampert

Pikachu (Why hasn't this happened?)

Raichu

Mimikyu

Lilligant

Leavanny

Mesprit

Uxie

Azelf

Ampharos

Haxorus

Chandelure

Sableye

Which would you like to see?

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.