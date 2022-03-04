Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Character Super Rares

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's see the spread of CSRs.

The previously announced Starmie V Character Super Rare featuring Misty and Garchomp V Character Super Rare featuring Cynthia are the only CSRs in Battle Region. With no Alternate Arts in Battle Region, I'm wondering now if the Character Rares and Character Super Rares are actually going to take the place of this card style in current sets. The English-language Pokémon TCG continues to run these cards as part of the ongoing Trainer Gallery subset which debuted in February's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and is set to return in May's Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. There is a major distinction between Alternate Arts and Character Rares/Super Rares, though, especially in English-language sets. CRs and CSRs are much easier to pull due to their arrival in the Reverse Holo slot, which is why the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art remains a $200+ card while the new Umbreon VMAX CSR is less than $50 in value. We'll know when the next Japanese sets drop if the Pokémon TCG is truly done with Alternate Arts for now.

