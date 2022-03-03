Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Full Art Trainers

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at the set's Full Art Trainers.

The Full Art Trainer Supporter section of this set primarily focuses on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The one exception is Roxanne who is the Rustboro Gym Leader from the Hoenn region. The other two cards feature Trainers from the distant past who players of Legends: Arceus meet in the Hisui region, which is the long-forgotten version of Sinnoh. In the middle, we see Cyllene. She is the ancestor of Team Galactic Leader Cyrus. Then, all the way to the right, we have Kamado who is also a Legends: Arceus character with roots in the modern world as well. He is the ancestor of Professor Rowan. It has already been confirmed that the next two Japanese sets will feature Palkia and Dialga's Origin Formes revealed in Legends: Arceus, so I wonder how much the Trainer Supporter sections of those sets will focus on Hisui. When we find out, you can see the coverage right here.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.