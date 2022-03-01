Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Hisuian Starter Full Arts

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at the set's Full Art Vs for the Hisuian Starters.

While it is a shame Battle Region doesn't have Alternate Arts (just imagine a Hisuian Typhlosion just walking around the landscapes of Pokémon Legends: Arceus!), these Full Arts are terrific. Looking at these and how the backgrounds are so perfectly themed to the Pokémon and, likely, the texture of the card shows just how card the Pokémon TCG has come in recent years. Just take a look at that Hisuian Samurott V Full Art. The background is unlike anything we would've imagined on a Full Art during the Sun & Moon era. It's funny watching how the hobby slowly changes over time, leaving collectors in a place where it's sometimes difficult to stop and realize how great things are. We're right in the middle of it, you know? And it's so easy to get used to amazing artwork when it's delivered so often. These cards remind me, though, how the Pokémon TCG represents the world's biggest media franchise but still aims to deliver the best-looking card game on the market with art that pushes past the barriers of what we imagine Pokémon cards look like.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.