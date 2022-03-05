Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Rainbow Rare Trainers

Pokémon TCG have released a new special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region features the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It also continues the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at the set's Rainbow Rare Trainers.

Rainbow Rare trainers were introduced at the beginning of the current Sword & Shield era for both the Japanese and International branches of the Pokémon TCG. They started out with quite a bit of hype but the sheen on Rainbow Rares as a whole has worn off for much of the collector community. While I still personally like Rainbow Rares, I think the trick is picking and choosing which characters get this treatment. If it's going to be every VSTAR in the set, perfect. That, I get. However, every Trainer Supporter? That's making less sense to me. The Rainbow Rare palette plays well over Roxeanne, as it accentuates the more intricate designs. However, both Cyllene and Kamado look as if they're been washed in rainbow with little detail. Looking at this set's Secret Rares, they have three VSTARs and did all three as Rainbow Rares… and only one as a Gold VSTAR (Samurott). Similarly, I think choosing one Trainer to get the Rainbow treatment would be a good way forward.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.