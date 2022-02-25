Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Virizion V

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring what I personally find to me one of the most underrated Legendary Pokémon: Virizion.

Introduced with the Unova Region and the fifth generation of Pokémon, Virizion is a member of the Three Musketeers-inspired Swords of Justice trio alongside Cobalion and Terrakion. While not completely overlooked, Ultra Rare cards featuring Viriszion are far and few between. This Grass-type (and, in the Dex, dual Fighting-type) Legendary got a Pokémon-GX, Rainbow Rare, and Full Art in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, but the entire XY era skipped it over, only giving it a single holo-rare in XY – Ancient Origins. Now, we're getting a Sword & Shield-era Virizion V with this sort of airbrushed, dreamy style of artwork. Saki Hayashiro is behind this card, and we can also reveal that Virizion will get a Full Art V in this set. That one is illustrated by Hayashiro as well, so stay tuned for our continued Battle Region Secret Rare reveals.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.