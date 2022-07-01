Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Comfey

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at a species who is getting its second card ever.

It's Comfey! It's unreal to me that we are just now getting the second Comfey card, but I took a look into this Pokémon's TCG history and it's true! I find Comfey very cute and Aya Kasube does such a lovely job depicting this floral species. I love how flowers frame the border as well, which slightly reminds me of the Radiant Collection from Generations, one of the greatest special sets even released. I also love how the Lost Zone aura adds to the burst of color on this Comfey card.

Next to the Comfey, check out the Lost City Trainer Stadium. This shows how the Lost Zone aura is now specific to Pokémon and can also appear on Trainers. What I'm wondering is how it'll look on Full Arts. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.