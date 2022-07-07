Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Glastrier & Spectrier

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from Lost Abyss.

Here we have two cards featuring Pokémon that have never appeared before in the TCG… while also sort of being major TCG mascots. How could this be? Glastrier and Spectrier are appearing on their own cards for the first time, but they seem familiar because they make up one-half of each Calyrex form. When Calyrex rides Glastrier, it is Ice Ride Calyrex. When Calyrex rides Spectrier, it becomes Shadow Rider Calyrex. It will be interesting to see if we also get a card featuring Calrex on its own. While Glastrier and Spectrier have only thus far been part of Calyrex, they are actually Legendary Pokémon themselves. Hopefully, they will get their own Ultra Rares in the future as well.

