Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Rainbow Rares

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022 and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at what will likely be the Rainbow Rares of Lost Abyss.

Lost Abyss gets:

Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare

Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare

Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare

Drapion VSTAR Rainbow Rare

The rule pretty much seems to be that if a VSTAR or VMAX is in the main numbered set of a main Pokémon TCG Japan set, it will get a Rainbow Rare. This is not true of VSTAR and VMAX cards from associated products, though. Neither the Deoxys and Zeraora VSTAR and VMAX cards from the special decks nor the Rotom, Zacian, or Zamazenta VTARs from the VSTAR promo packs get Rainbow Rares.

Of the three VSTARs and one VMAX in this numbered set, only one gets the Gold VSTAR treatment as well. Of course, it is the Lost Abyss mascot, Giratina VSTAR.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.