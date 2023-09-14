Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: gholdengo, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf Previews: Gholdengo Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf will include cards featuring Gimmighoul and its evolution, Gholdengo, which features on a Pokémon ex.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at more cards from this set as the 1000th Pokémon makes its TCG debut.

Gimmighoul and its evolution, the 1000th Pokémon Gholdengo, appear for the first-ever time in the Pokémon TCG. Ahead of the release of Raging Surf, let's take a look at these Dex entries. First up, Gimmighoul, which has two forms. First, its Chest Form:

This Pokémon was born inside a treasure chest about 1,500 years ago. It sucks the life-force out of scoundrels who try to steal the treasure. It lives inside an old treasure chest. Sometimes it gets left in shop corners since no one realizes it's actually a Pokémon.

Now, its Roaming Form:

This Pokémon was born from passion that seeped into a coin. It wanders, apparently seeking to return to the treasure chest it once inhabited. It wanders around, carrying an old coin on its back. It survives by draining the life-force from humans who try to pick up its coin.

Now, Gholdengo:

Its body seems to be made up of 1,000 coins. This Pokémon gets along well with others and is quick to make friends with anybody. It has a sturdy body made up of stacked coins. Gholdengo overwhelms its enemies by firing coin after coin at them in quick succession.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

