Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Pidgey, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Pidgey Illustrations

Pokémon TCG Japan will soon release Ruler of the Black Flame expansion which features Illustration Rares of the Pidgey line.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at a set of Illustration Rares from this expansion.

Artist Jerky, a relative newcomer, takes on the Pidgey line in this set of Illustration Rares. Following the format that pervades this era, the Pidgey evolutionary line tells a single story of this classic Kanto Pokémon going on a journey from card to card. Jerky debuted in the hobby with the early 2023 special set Crown Zenith, contributing 13 cards since then. Species that we have seen Jerky illustrate so far have been Lumineon on the Special Illustration Rare in Crown Zenith, Medicham, Shuppet, Tropius, Passimian, Sudowoodo, Buizel, the Bellsprout line in Scarlet & Violet – 151, and now this awesome and illustrative set of cards in Ruler of the Black Flame, which will surely be adapted into Scarlet & Violet – 151.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!