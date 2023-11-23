Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Great Tusk, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Great Tusk Ex

The vibrantly colored Shiny Great Tusk features on a Pokémon ex card in Pokémon TCG Japan's next high class set, Shiny Treasure ex.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan unveils Shiny Treasure ex, a much-awaited high-class set.

Shiny Great Tusk ex card to feature in the new set, with a distinctive green palette.

Shiny Treasure ex's Secret Rares to include "Baby" Shinies and Full Art ex Shinies.

English edition, Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates, to release as a special expansion in 2024.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at one of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon ex from Shiny Treasure ex.

Shiny Great Tusk is a bright green, showing a much bigger difference from its standard version than its Future Paradox Pokémon relative, Iron Treads. The standard Great Tusk has a grey body, red fur and spikes, and purple armor. Shiny Great Tusk has a green body, yellow fur and spikes, and reddish brown armor. This vibrant Shiny Pokémon will be found in packs of Shiny Treasure ex, but English-language collectors will be able to find the Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates version as a Black Star Promo card in tins rather than booster packs. 5ban Graphics illustrates this card, while artist kawayoo also contributes a standard version of Great Tusk ex to the set.

