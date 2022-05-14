Pokémon TCG Kicks Off Astral Radiance Pre-Release Weekend

Collectors and players will be able to get an early taste of the next Pokémon TCG set this weekend. Starting today, Pokémon TCG kicks off Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release weekend. Wondering how you can participate? Let's get into the details.

Pre-release events for Pokémon TCG are held at tournament-official game stores. These stores often host events and will sell Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Build & Battle kits that include cards made for deck-building, four packs of the new set, and one of four possible SWSH Black Star Promos stamped with the set's logo. These holographic promo cards are exclusive to Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Build & Battle kits and include Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Basculegion, Wydeer, and Magnezone. Many collectors like to get the entire set, which may be difficult to do this weekend as some stores limit the number of kits you can buy. Eager collectors may have to wait until pre-release weekend is over and limits lift in order to purchase more Build & Battle kits.

While stores are not allowed to sell booster boxes or individual packs yet, many stores will offer three extra Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance packs for free with the purchase of a Build & Battle box.

Here is how Pokémon TCG describes Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance:

Travel back to a primitive land dominated by myth and legend, where Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR and Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR shape the very fabric of time and space! Explore a vast wilderness unlike anything you've ever experienced, where you'll encounter Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott as Hisuian Pokémon VSTAR. Meet talented Trainers and other powerful Pokémon that call the ancient Hisui region home, and discover a new kind of Shiny Pokémon: Radiant Pokémon. Charge courageously into battle in a new world with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance expansion! Over 180 cards 3 brand-new Radiant Pokémon 8 awesome Pokémon VSTAR 21 powerful Pokémon V and 2 enormous Pokémon VMAX 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset More than 20 Trainer cards

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for full coverage of the set. To check out early openings of booster boxes and Elite Trainer Boxes, click here.