Pokémon TCG Neo Revelation 1st Ed Booster Box Auction At Heritage

Anyone who grew up with the Pokémon franchise constantly existing surrounding their childhood knows the tagline for the franchise: "Gotta Catch 'Em All." But let's face it: some of the elusive pocket monsters are harder to catch than others. Some, like the Legendary Birds, are hidden away in secluded places. Others, such as the "Regi Trio," are hidden in plain sight but are sealed away in some fashion. And the Legendary Beasts Entei, Raikou, and Suicune, are just too fast and flighty to remain in combat with trainers for more than a round of combat. In fact, those last three are the focus of an entire arc in the first two games of Generation Two and the focus of the entire third game in that generation. And, as the television show and trading card game tends to follow the course that the games take, there has to be a Pokémon TCG set that revolves around these beasts. It's called Neo Revelation, and it is radical.

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare, sealed 1st Edition booster box of Neo Revelation from 2001; up for auction! Prospective bidders have until 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 18th, to place a bid and stake a claim on this booster box.

According to the item listing's description on Heritage Auctions' website:

Neo Revelation was the tenth set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, released on September 21, 2001. This set brought along the introduction of Shining Pokémon into the game, including #65/64 — Shining Gyarados, and #66/64 — Shining Magikarp. This sealed booster box comes with 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards, for a total of 396! The fact that the set is composed of 66 cards means the odds of it containing at least one or two full sets are high! The cards have never been opened so we can assume that they are all in GEM MINT condition.

If you want to get ahold of this booster box before the opportunity flees from sight, you can make a bid on Heritage Auctions' website's listing by clicking here. Again, you have only until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time to place a bid. Best of luck and happy hunting!