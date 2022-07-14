Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Opening: Mini Tin – Unreleased!

The Pokémon TCG has now released one of its most interesting sets: Pokémon GO. This expansion is of course inspired by the hit mobile game of the same name that brought the whimsy of Pokémon to the real world with AR technology. Unlike a main series set, this expansion will not have booster boxes but will instead be released in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. The cards of this set focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. The Pokémon Company International has provided me with some of this set's products to open up for Bleeding Cool readers so we can get a taste of the cards. Today, let's crack open a Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Mini Tin.

The Pokémon GO Mini Tin has not yet been released, so I am happy to show you an early opening to help you determine if this is a product you want to pick up. This product is notable because it contains two packs of Pokémon GO, making it the lowest number of packs in a product. Booster packs of special sets are not sold separately. While some stores do open up specialty products like this to sell single packs, there is no official way to get one pack. This means that the Mini Tins are the way to get the smallest taste of the set, making this an easy sell for those who want to keep opening packs without getting all of that extra Elite Trainer Box content over and over.

For the Pokémon coin collectors, note that this comes with a golden Pikachu coin.

Finally, this contained one holo pack with the other pack being one of the best openings I've had in this entire set. It included a Dragonite VSTAR and a Spinarak reverse-holo which was actually a peelable Ditto.

Hit Count:

Holo Rares: 1

Peelable Dittos: 1

Pokémon-V: 0

Pokémon-VSTAR: 1

Pokémon-VMAX: 0

Radiant Pokémon: 0

Full Art: 0

Secret Rare: 0

Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO is now in stores through a selection of special products. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more product openings as well as coverage of both the TCG and GO, the mobile game.