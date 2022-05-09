Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Alolan Exeggutor V

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at Alolan Exeggutor's presence in the set.

Your eyes don't deceive you! We have two Alolan Exeggutor V cards, but you won't be able to pull both in packs. Looking at the preview above, the card that gets the bigger spotlight in the center there is indeed in the proper set and can be found in booster packs. The artwork here by MUGENUP shows the egg on the back of Alolan Exeggutor's tail as it stares somehow both blankly and intensely. The other Alolan Exeggutor V which gives a more ferocious view of the Pokémon's face is not in the proper set but is rather a SWSH Black Star Promo. The only way to obtain this card is the Pokémon GO Alolan Exeggutor V Box which will also include four booster packs.

Alolan Exeggutor is a strong choice due to its memorable appearance in Pokémon GO. I remember opening my game one day and being surprised at its arrival. At the time, I didn't play the main series games and was thrilled at the sight of this new and strange version of the Kanto favorite. This feature in this special set brings those fun memories to mind.

