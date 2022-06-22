Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Charizard Line

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at the set's Charmander line.

One of the major hits of Pokémon GO will of course be the Radiant Charizard, but we also get a full line here showing off Charmander's evolution. Artist saino misaki illustrates the first stage with Charmander, who is drawn cute as ever. There's a cool spiral effect to the flames around Charmander, which shows that the Fire-type Starter has been spinning its tail. It is Shiburingaru who takes on the next stage with an appropriately moody Charmeleon. This has a more painterly effect which is effective especially on the flowing lava in the background. Finally, we get the holographic Charizard that completes the line. N-DESIGN Inc., the company that contributes many of the major hits of this set, is behind this card. The vibe of their cards is very much intent on matching the feeling of playing with Pokémon GO buddies in the real world and this card is successful in that. I actually like this quite a bit better than Radiant Charizard despite this of course being less of a chase card.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the current TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which features the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.