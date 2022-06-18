Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Dragonite Promos

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we get another pair of Dragonite cards that will not be part of the main numbered set.

Dragonite VSTAR is one of the main hits that can be found in Pokémon GO packs, but that was already revealed. The above Dragonite V and Dragonite VSTAR feature different artwork than the cards in the set. These two newly revealed cards will not be available for quite some time, as they are SWSH Black Star Promos from a product with a date that is surprisingly far off. They will be featured in the Pokémon GO Premier Deck Holder Collection which will be released on September 30th, 2022, and will retail for $49.99. This hefty price makes sense considering the contents outweigh even that of a normal Elite Trainer Box. This collection will feature the Dragonite V promo card, the Dragonite VSTAR promo card, nine Pokémon GO packs, and a deck holder shaped like a Premiere Ball. Unreal!

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.