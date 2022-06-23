Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Larvitar Line

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we get a speices that all Pokémon GO players will expect in the expansion.

The Larvitar line which culminates in Tyranitar is a must! There was a time early in the game's Raids where you'd see nothing but Tyranitar being used by many players. I believe that Larvitar holding onto that Golden Razz Berry is both a note to the rarity and highly coveted nature of Larvitar encounters back in the day as well as a reference to Tyranitar's raid relevance, as Golden Razzes are often used to attempt to catch Legendaries in Tier Five raids. sui gives Larvitar a sweet touch with a dreamy quality to the coloring, enhanced by pink petals falling around the Pokémon that match with its love-heavy eyes. Sumiyoshi Kizuki comes in for a more standard house style Pupitar that is made unique by stripping the line art from the leaves and trees in the background so that the Pokémon pops visually. Finally, Nisota Niso illustrates Tyranitar roaring in what looks like an active volcano. Considering how this beast powers through Fire-types in the game, quite appropriate.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also stay tuned for details on the current TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which features the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.