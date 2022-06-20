Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Mewtwo VSTAR Gold

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we take a look at a card that could well be the top pull of the set: Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare.

When the Sword & Shield era first started, we saw two kinds of Gold Secret Rare Pokémon. Legendaries got Gold Secret Rare V, which appeared in Sword & Shield base. From that point on until this year, the Gold Secret Rare Pokémon didn't use the V mechanic and instead depicted Pokémon in their Shiny form. Starting with Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars in English and Star Birth in Japan, new sets include Gold VSTARs. This uses the same line art as the standard VSTAR and Rainbow Rare version but renders the background in gold. Japanese sets get one gold VSTAR per set, but since English-language sets often combine multiple Japanese sets into one, those don't keep that one Gold VSTAR limit. The GO set will, however, have just the Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare in all versions of the set.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the current TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which features the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.