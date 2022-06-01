Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Moltres

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have the third and final Legendary Bird of Kanto.

The Legendary Birds of Kanto stand as the Pokémon GO team mascots. Articuno is the team mascot of Team Mystic and Zapdos is the team mascot of Team Instinct, with both of their cards shown in previous preview articles. Now, we get the final and, I'm proud to say as a Team Valor player since Day One… the best. Moltres gets this awesome moonlit card illustrated by Pani Kobayashi. I love the flecks of flames that spit from Moltres' wings, giving this Legendary an epic vibe… but I must say, I also find this card hilarious because for some reason, Moltres has never looked more like a Fire Chicken. I don't know if it's that sad, "you're raising me to bread and fry me, aren't you?" look in its eye or the posture, but as beautiful and grandiose as the background is, Moltres itself is just Fire Chickening it out.

