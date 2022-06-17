Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Professor Willow Full Art

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we get a Full Art Trainer featuring the iconic Professor from GO.

Professor Willow and his trusty Meltan get the Full Art treatment here after their debut as a standard Trainer as a SWSH Black Star Promo. I'm happy to see that this Trainer will actually be in the numbered Pokémon GO set unlike the Team Leaders of Blanche, Spark, and Candela. Note that this is where the Japanese and English versions of the set differ. The Japanese version of the set will include not only this Professor Willow but also Blanche, Spark, and Candela Full Arts in the actual set. The English-language equivalent will only feature the Blanche, Spark, and Candela Full Arts in special collectors featuring those cards as SWSH Black Star Promos. Note, though, that both the English and Japanese versions of the set will indeed feature all four Trainers as Rainbow Rare cards.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.