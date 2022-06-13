Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Radiant Blastoise

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have have the third Radiant Kanto Starter to check out.

First, Radiant Charizard left me disappointed due to a simplistic illustration with poor coloring and a boring backdrop. Then, Radiant Venusaur impressed by giving something to look forward to with a vibrant take on the Grass-type Starter that was perfectly complemented by the pink background. Now, we have the final Radiant Kanto Starter with the Water-type Blastoise. Blastoise's Shiny is a bit more subtle than the others, with purple skin rather than blue and a green shell rather than brown. Illustrator Masakazu Fukuda did a great job positioning Blastoise to show off the Shiny color changes while also striking a dynamic pose. I find the card to be decent but I will say I don't personally love the Radiant Pokémon that go for a simple background. The Eevee, Venusaur, and first round of Radiants show that these cards can bring a more complete illustration to the table.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.