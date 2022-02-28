Pokémon TCG: Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection Coming

Last year, the Pokémon TCG released one of the year's most hyped cards, the Marnie Full Art, as a guaranteed promo in a new type of product called the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection. Much like a more compact Elite Trainer Box, this collection includes quite a few packs, but the major focus is the Full Art promo card. This product was widely considered a means of pushing back on the scalping crisis of 2021 by the Pokémon TCG, as this card was available to pull in packs of Japan's Shiny Star V and was the highest-valued card of that set. It was not in the English-language equivalent Shining Fates which was the target of massive scalping, but instead released this way which allowed all who wanted the card to get it. Now, it has been revealed that the Pokémon TCG isn't done with Premium Tournament Collections. We're getting a Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection this Spring, featuring another Full Art pictured below.

The Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection will include:

A Full Art Professor Juniper SWSH Black Star Promo pictured above.

Seven Pokémon TCG booster packs.

Player items such as a deck box, coin, potentially sleeves, and more.

Here is a breakdown of the rest of the currently known Pokémon TCG release coming out in the next few months.

March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos.

Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko VUNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko VUNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V. Previously thought to be the same cards as featured in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, it has since been revealed that these will be SWSH Black Star Promos. Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins featuring two booster packs

April 22nd: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs.