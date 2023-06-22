Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: caterpie, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

It Took 25 Years For Pokémon TCG To Give Caterpie A Secret Rare

Artist Teeziro once submitted a Charizard to a Pokémon TCG illustration contest and now professionally draws for the hobby.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at another Illustration Rare from this set.

Caterpie gets a highly detailed and realistic Illustration Rare from Teeziro. I'm partial to Caterpie from the role in played in the first season of the anime, so seeing this Pokémon get its first-ever Secret Rare after more than a quarter of a century in the Pokémon TCG is beautiful. Artist Teeziro is relatively new to the Pokémon TCG with their first official credit showing up in in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. However, it was actually a Charizard card submitted to the 2019 Pokémon TCG Illustration Grand Prix that got the company's eyes on this creator. Though Teeziro did not win, they went on to become a major contributor during the Sword & Shield era. You can read our full spotlight on Teeziro here.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!