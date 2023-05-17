Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Drowzee Line Pokémon TCG reveals another card from the upcoming Japanese set, Pokémon Card 151, which features Drowzee and Hypno in deck order.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at the Drowzee line from this set.

Artist Mousho takes on the Drowzee line. Drowzee is depicted sitting on a roof, the roofing and the background washed in pink, blue, and purple, which vibe well with the Psychic-type purple color. The same artist illustrates Hypno creeping down the road, which is also painted in simple blue and purples, showing both restraint and wonderful control of the card's overall vibe. These are actually Mousho's first-ever credit, showing that the Pokémon TCG is still expanding its crew of artists.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include