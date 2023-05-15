Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Nidoran Female Line Nidoran Female, Nidorina, and Nidoqueen from Japan's Pokémon Card 151 set have been revealed ahead of the set's release by Pokémon TCG.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at the Nidoran Female line from this set.

In this set, Nidoran and its evolutionary line show up as Dark-type cards. This is because the Pokémon TCG often wraps Poison-types into the Dark-type section, as they do not have an Energy card for Poisons. The entire Nidoran Female line includes Nidoran, Nidorina, and Nidoqueen. Artist Teeziro is responsible for all three cards, as the TCG is keeping the same artist on the whole evolutionary family through this set. A nice touch, I think.

Teeziro is relatively new to the Pokémon TCG with their first official credit in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Before that, though, Teeziro submitted a Charizard illustration to the 2019 Pokémon TCG Illustration Grand Prix. Though Teeziro did not win, they went on to become a major contributor during the Sword & Shield era. Now, this continues through the Scarlet & Violet era. Read more about Teeziro's history with the hobby here.

