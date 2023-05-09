Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Staryu Line Pokémon TCG reveals more Kanto-themed cards from the upcoming Japanese expansion, Pokémon Card 151. Witness the Staryu line.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at a pair of Water-type Pokémon, including one holographic rare.

Yesterday, the Onix card from Pokémon Card 151 made me think about the prominent role that Rock/Ground-type Pokémon played alongside Brock in the anime. Today's Staryu and Starmie cards give me similar nostalgic vibes as I think of Misty's buddies from the early days of the animated series. Arai Kiriko illustrates both Staryu and the holographic Starmie from this set. These are Kirikio's Pokémon TCG debut, so we will have to keep track to see how their role in the hobby progresses. It seems that they are using a cartoony yet highly detailed style that sets these cards visually apart, which is quite exciting to see from a newcomer artist.

