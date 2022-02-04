Pokémon TCG Reveals Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins For April 2022

The Pokémon TCG has announced a new line of products. The Sinnoh Star Mini Tins will feature some of the most iconic Generation Four species on these tins which also include a coin and two Pokémon TCG booster packs. We previously saw mini tins releases for special sets in 2022 including Celebrations and Shining Fates. It is unknown what booster packs will be included in these, but they are not being timed to release in conjunction with a special set. They arrive on April 8th, which is directly between the first set of 2022, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which releases this month, and the next set of the year, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which is set to drop in May 2022.

It is likely that the timing of this product will lead to it including at least one pack of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool very soon for early openings of this exciting new expansion courtesy of The Pokémon Company International.

This is just one of many products set to come out during the first half of 2022. Other upcoming Pokémon TCG products include:

February 12th: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle Boxes will be released as part of pre-release weekend and will come with four Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster packs and one of four possible SWSH Black Star Promos.

Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle Boxes will be released as part of pre-release weekend and will come with four Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster packs and one of four possible SWSH Black Star Promos. February 25th: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster boxes and packs Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 3-pack blister Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 1-pack blister

March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos.

Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos. April 8th: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko VUNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko VUNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). V Heroes Tins: Features the Espeon V, Sylveon V, and Umbreon V from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

