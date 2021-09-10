Pokémon TCG Reveals Sobble On The Ball Promo Card

The latest of the Pokémon TCG's Futsal promos has been revealed. Sobble on the Ball is the card that many collectors expected would be in the fifth and final slot of this promotion. However, even with Sobble on the Ball on the way… there is one card missing from the set. Let's get into the details.

The five-card Pokémon TCG Futsal set is a promotion between the TCG and the UK-exclusive store, GAME. Here's how GAME describes the collaboration:

The FA have teamed up with Pokémon for an awesome collaboration that is sure to score with both Futsal and Pokémon fans alike. We are excited to announce that the Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game cards are available at GAME! These highly collectible GAME Exclusive Pokémon cards, featuring fan-favourite Pokémon wearing the England national team football shirts.

Pikachu on the Ball was revealed first but has yet to be released. It was expected to be part of an established program but the pandemic clearly made the Pokémon TCG change plans.

Subsequently, the GAME promotion consisted of four of the five cards in the Futsal set:

Eevee on the Ball

Grookey on the Ball

Scorbunny on the Ball

And now, finally:

Sobble on the Ball

I was surprised to see, though, a possible reference to the elusive, never-released Pikachu on the Ball card on GAME's website. They don't explicitly say this bit is about Pikachu on the Ball, but this is the closest we've gotten to a glimmer of hope that this seemingly forgotten card will indeed one day surface.

Be in with a chance to get the fifth Pokémon Futsal Trading Card. There are a total of 5 cards to collect, 4 exclusive to GAME, and the 5th card from Pokémon and The FA! The fifth card will be made available at a later date to participants in Pokémon Futsal programme. For more details on the programme and how to get involved, please visit www.thefa.com/pokemonfutsal