Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Skitty Cards

In honor of today's second Skitty Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the best Skitty cards from the history of the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern cards. We'd love to hear from you as well, so chime in with your top Skitty picks in the comments below.

EX Ruby & Sapphire Skitty: Sometimes, when I'm writing articles about the TCG, I see a card that makes me want to rush to my website of choice to see if I can find the card at an affordable price. I wasn't collecting during the EX era, and what a shame, because this Skitty that is peering in awe at its own reflection, illustrated by Midori Harada , is one of the ages. Cards from this era are considerably more valuable than some earlier and later eras due to smaller print runs. While this Skitty would be bulk as a common card in most sets, it retains a value of approximately $5 USD. This makes sets from this era relatively difficult to complete.

XY base Skitty: The angular, stylized Skitty by kawayoo appears in the first-ever XY set. What stands out about me along with Skitty's adorable smile is the vibrant colors. Skitty looks great in hot pink.

XY – Primal Clash Skitty: I look forward to Yuka Morii's contributions to every set of the Pokémon TCG. She is a clay artist whose sculpted and photographed creatures add a unique style and sense of whimsy to every set that features her beautiful work. This Skitty from the XY era set Primal Clash, which was known for its feature of Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, is absolutely adorable, with some especially delicate work on its tail prongs.

