Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Eeveelutions

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at some of the Eeveelution cards that will show up in this pair of sets.

Wow, we sure are getting a ton of Eevee and Eeveelution cards in the Sword & Shield era. That, to me, is no problem at all. Bring 'em on! Looking at this set of three cards, we have a beautiful, painterly Eevee by illustrator sowsow, who depicts Eevee lounging in the forest with a slightly mischievous gleam in its eye. I personally really like this art style and would love to see Alternate Arts done with this painterly vibe. Then, we get a Leafeon with immaculately clean linework by Atsushi Furusawa, who depicts this Grass-type Eeveelution prancing through flowery grass with a cherry smile on its face. Finally, saino misaki delivers an adorably defiant Glaceon who presses an icy paw against a fruit, almost daring the onlooker to attempt to snatch it away.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.