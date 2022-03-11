Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Hisuian Decidueye

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the treatment of one of the three Hisuian Starters: Rowlet.

The previous Japanese set, Battle Region, featured the Hisuian Starters as the set's main hits on VSTARs. They also received Full Art Vs, standard Vs, and Rainbow Rare VSTARs with Hisuian Samurott even getting a Gold VSTAR. It is a definite trend in the Pokémon TCG that set mascots who get the Ultra Rare treatment in one set will appear on standard holos in the next. That makes me think that we'll see Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga holos in the sets that follow Time Gazer and Space Juggler.

So we get a Rowlet and a Dartrix on standard cards (common and uncommon respectively when adapted to English and a holo Hisuian Decidueye. The holo is an action shot with Hisuian Decidueye descending for a kick attack (true to its Fighting-type!) with artwork by longtime Pokémon TCG illustrator Kouki Saitou.

