Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Palkia & Dialga

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's look at some of the more common cards in the set.

I don't know what it is about these sets, but I'd written "Time Gazer and Space Guzzler" in almost every draft of articles on this series. How does one guzzle space? Hell, even with the title right, how does one juggle it!? Anyway, this set has Pokémon-V dedicated to the eldritch horrors that are the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia. These are the set mascots and I must say, it's a bit of a bummer that we're getting the Origin Formes in Vs but not the standard Formes. I hope we eventually get those, potentially as promos that go along with boxes released near the time of the set. It's cool to see the Pokémon Legends: Arceus forms getting the spotlight in sets like this and Battle Region, though, so I do see that as a positive. These sets will also include each of these cards in VSTAR form.

