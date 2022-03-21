Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: The Poliwag Line

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Poliwag line in the set.

Poliwag: We begin with a hilariously cute Miki Tanaka Poliwag, which has a sort of storybook construction paper cutout vibe. I like the background a lot, with a simple but effective beach and a marsh stretching out behind it.

We begin with a hilariously cute Poliwag, which has a sort of storybook construction paper cutout vibe. I like the background a lot, with a simple but effective beach and a marsh stretching out behind it. Poliwhirl: Illustrated by Scav , this is a fun cannonball angle of Poliwhirl as it splashes in a pond.

Illustrated by , this is a fun cannonball angle of Poliwhirl as it splashes in a pond. Poliwrath: Likely destined to be a regular rare in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, this Fighting-type Poliwrath by Teeziro seems to continue that storybook style from the Poliwag card with a totally different vibe here as Poliwrath lifts a huge rock, trying to make those gains.

Likely destined to be a regular rare in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, this Fighting-type Poliwrath by seems to continue that storybook style from the Poliwag card with a totally different vibe here as Poliwrath lifts a huge rock, trying to make those gains. Politoed: Finally, the best of the four cards comes with Politoed, illustrated by Ryoma Uratsuka who offers beautiful scenery with a unique point of view. Politoed looks upon at the moon as we face down at Politoed, seeing the moon behind it, reflected in the darkness of the water. Absolutely beautiful drawing!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.