Pokémon TCG To Release Hoopa V Box With Fusion Strike Packs

It's interesting seeing how the Pokémon Company seems to have a consistent, ongoing master plan. For example, the most recent Pokémon GO Community Day focused on Eevee and its evolutions. Around the same time, pre-release events for the Eeveelution-themed Pokémon TCG set Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies were beginning. By the time Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies came out, an Eeveelution-themed promotion had begun at Build-A-Bear. Clearly, all of the branches are working together to create one cohesive Pokémon experience. Now, just as Pokémon GO builds toward today's release of the Mythical Hoopa, a new Pokémon TCG product has been announced: the Hoopa V Collection Box.

The Hoopa V Box will be released in November 2021. It will include four packs and is part of that month's release of the next main expansion, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. This box will also include a Hoopa V Black Star Promo in both standard and jumbo size.

This is set to come out on November 12, 2021, which is the same day as the Evolving Skies-themed Dragonite V box. Now, I wonder if we will also see packs of Fusion Strike in the Dragonite V Box due to its delayed release. Here's how the Pokémon TCG describes the Hoopa V Box, which will retail for $19.99:

POKÉMON TCG: HOOPA V BOX Lead the Dragon Types to Victory or Unleash a Fusion Strike! Boasting tremendous might, Dragonite V and Hoopa V are ready for battle! Trainers rarely see these formidable Pokémon—and few are lucky enough to catch them! Now you can make a powerful impression by adding their strength to your deck with the Dragonite V Box or Hoopa V Box! You'll get Dragonite V or Hoopa V in both playable and display sizes, as well as extra goodies from Pokémon TCG booster packs.

Stay tuned for openings and reviews of both of these products.