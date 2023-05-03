Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Onix & Clefairy Pokémon TCG's special Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic won't just reprint Base Set cards but also reprints cards from modern sets.

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicune. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at more of these reprints from Pokémon TCG Classic.

The Base Set reprints continue with Clefairy, one of the most bizarre holos from the set. Back then, it was rare for species that weren't fully evolved to get the holo. However, Clefable wasn't included in this set, and Clefairy ended up getting the holo slot. I think it vibes well with this starry, golden pattern which takes on a rose gold look with the original coloring of the background. The Onix from Pokémon Card Classic originally appeared in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, making its inclusion here quite strange.

