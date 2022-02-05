Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special 25th anniversary set Celebrations, which came out in October 2021 are doing now in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $84.57 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $31.05 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $22.59 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $14.33 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $13.22 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $9.62 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $9.62 Xerneas EX XY Base Reprint 97/146: $8.37 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $6.47 Mew ex Legend Maker Reprint 88/92: $5.60

Regarding the main numbered set, Shiny Mew Gold 025/025 is the only card of any value. It was worth $44.16 last month and is worth $45.26 this month.

The Classic Collection Charizard is up by $7, which is notable but not alarming. This could well be the set still evening out, but I personally believe this is still worth the price. My advice for Celebrations is to purchase the products you want, for sure avoid getting doubles, and then complete the set by purchasing singles you're missing. This is an exceptionally easy Pokémon TCG set to complete and while it may still bottom out, how much more can it fall?