Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations in February 2023 notes this anniversary set remain low in value due to small size & high availability.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Celebrations, which came out in October 2021, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $73.27 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $19.97 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $12.55 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $10.31 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $7.13 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $6.26 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $4.85 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $4.77 ______'s Pikachu Reprint WOTC Black Star Promos 24/53: $4.36 Mew ex Legend Maker Reprint 88/92: $4.29

The only card in the main numbered section of the set that holds any value is the Shiny Mew Gold card which currently goes for $37.35. This card has remained steady for a while and is just up $1 this month.

It has been a long time since Celebrations have been difficult to come by, and with such a small set, it makes sense that the card value has remained low. The one to watch is, to me, the Shiny Mew Gold Secret Rare, as I find that the Classic Collection hits are, in general, easier to pull.