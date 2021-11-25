Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Celebrations which came out in October 2021 are doing now. You can reference the previous month's ranking here.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $92.93 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $35.34 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $23.24 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $14.32 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $13.98 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $11.68 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $10.29 Xerneas EX XY Base Reprint 97/146: $8.85 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $14.13 Mew ex EX Legend Maker 88/92 $6.52

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Shiny Mew Gold 025/025: $50.60 Surfing Pikachu VMAX 009/025: $1.87 Flying Pikachu VMAX 007/025: $1.81 Professor's Research Full Art 024/025: $1.64 Flying Pikachu V 006/025: $1.00

The higher-end chase cards like the Charizard and Umbreon reprints and the Shiny Mew Gold have all come down quite a bit, with each dropping over $20.00 since release week. Celebrations has become a widely available set with the exception of the Ultra Premium Collection, which is driving down the price of singles. Considering the small size of the set, it can be expected that only the three chase cards will remain over $20 and the rest will largely be considered bulk for the most part. This is a set that will be historically easy for completionist collectors to repeat.