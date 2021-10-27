Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In October 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Celebrations are doing toward the end of their release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $120.37 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $54.09 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $31.15 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $18.36 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $18.06 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $14.54 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $14.13 Birthday Pikachu WOTC Promo Reprint 24/53: $11.84 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $11.68 Venusaur Base Set Reprint 15/102: $10.92

Now, the top five of the main set:

Shiny Mew Gold 025/025: $65.63 Professor's Research Full Art 024/025: $3.81 Surfing Pikachu VMAX 009/025: $2.59 Flying Pikachu VMAX 007/025: $2.59 Surfing Pikachu V 008/025: $1.34

We're seeing Celebrations take the same route as Shining Fates, albeit accelerated due to the small size of the set and the wide availability of the products thanks to the Pokémon TCG ramping up production. With the exception of the Shiny Mew Gold Card, every card in the main set will fall to what is essentially bulk price. The Classic Collection cards, particularly the Base Set Blastoise and Venusaur reprints, started close to $100 USD and immediately fell when the high pull rate of the set was noted.