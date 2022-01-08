Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $206.77 (HUGE JUMP !) Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $169.74 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $9.56 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $8.09 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.47 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $4.29 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.27 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.55 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $3.13 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $2.54

Huge jump! Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare has shot up almost $40 from December to January. This is something that I warned of in this series, as this set is completely imbalanced and increasingly unavailable. It has two chase cards that dropped in value when interest in the Pokémon TCG dipped but now, with sealed product hard to find in order to actually pursue these cards, the prices of singles are rising. The Shiny Charizard V fell about $8 but I believe it, too, will rise once again. This set is showing that the value of the top two chase cards is going to be dynamic for some time, so take a look at this value now and if it sits right with you, now may be the best time to act.